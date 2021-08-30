Post Malone teams with Jägermeister for short film about the return of nightlife

Adam DeGross

A while back, Post Malone announced a partnership with Jägermeister in support of the return of nightlife to independent venues nationwide. Now, you can watch a short film that’s part of that partnership.

The one-minute film features Posty entering an empty bar and gesturing to the bummed-out bartender that he should just wait a minute. Then, the chart-topping artist takes the street and gathers a huge crowd of people, which he then leads to the bar, where live music is on offer. The thrilled bartender starts handing out shots of Jägermeister, and we hear Post say, “We’ve worked hard to get these moments back. Here’s to keeping them forever.”

The film, which is soundtracked to Post’s song “I’m Gonna Be,” ends with the slogan, “Let’s bring life back to nightlife. Stay safe.”

“We wanted to help raise awareness and send support to the whole nightlife community & anyone who’s been affected during these tough times,” says Post in a statement. “All the artists, the creatives, the staff — this is for you.”

Starting in September, Jägermeister is releasing limited edition #SAVETHENIGHT bottles, with a portion of the proceeds going to the National Independent Venue Association, which supports those clubs and theaters who’ve struggled during the pandemic. In October, Jägermeister will sponsor Post Malone’s Posty Fest in Arlington, Texas.

Up next, the artist will be sharing his own nightlife story, and doing an exclusive virtual meet and greet on Jägermeister’s #SAVETHENIGHT platform.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.