Post Malone surprises Mark Wahlberg with Wahlburgers delivery at 'Spenser Confidential' premiere

Charley Galley/Joe Scarnici/Getty for Netflix

Charley Galley/Joe Scarnici/Getty for NetflixPost Malone couldn’t make the premiere of his new movie with Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential, Thursday night, but he made it up to his co-stars in a pretty epic way.

He teamed up with Postmates to send a delivery of Wahlburgers to the red carpet. In a video message posted to Twitter, the rapper said, "I'm sorry I can't be at the premiere tonight, but I Postmated you something very special to make up for it."



In video taken at the event, Walhberg, along with co-stars Winston Duke and Iliza Shlesinger, are seen watching as a huge truck pulls up to the carpet carrying enough burgers for the cast, crew and fans.

Wahlberg posted a thank you to Posty on Twitter, writing, “Postmates delivery of @Wahlburgers was epic, @PostMalone! Thanks buddy, we’re missing you at the premiere tonight.”

Spenser Confidential streams on Netflix starting March 9.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.