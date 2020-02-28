Post Malone surprises Mark Wahlberg with Wahlburgers delivery at 'Spenser Confidential' premiere

Post Malone couldn’t make the premiere of his new movie with Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential, Thursday night, but he made it up to his co-stars in a pretty epic way.
He teamed up with Postmates to send a delivery of Wahlburgers to the red carpet. In a video message posted to Twitter, the rapper said, "I'm sorry I can't be at the premiere tonight, but I Postmated you something very special to make up for it."
In video taken at the event, Walhberg, along with co-stars Winston Duke and Iliza Shlesinger, are seen watching as a huge truck pulls up to the carpet carrying enough burgers for the cast, crew and fans.
Wahlberg posted a thank you to Posty on Twitter, writing, “Postmates delivery of @Wahlburgers was epic, @PostMalone! Thanks buddy, we’re missing you at the premiere tonight.”
Spenser Confidential streams on Netflix starting March 9.
hey bubba @markwahlberg sorry I can’t be at the spenser confidential movie premiere tonight…. but I'm going to postmate ya a little surprise riiiiight about now 😈 pic.twitter.com/NUtmvvotg9
— Posty (@PostMalone) February 28, 2020