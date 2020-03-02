Post Malone says he's an "ugly-a** motherf****er" who's "f***in' crazy"

Speaking about his famous face tattoos, Post suggests to GQ Style that they're a way for him to reconcile the fact that he believes he's unattractive.

"I'm a ugly-a** motherf***er...it does maybe come from a place of insecurity," he says. "To where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

Posty also opens up a bit about his state of mind, saying he's been very sad for most of his life.

"Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every...day,” he says. “High school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that s**t, but it just never goes away. And I don't think that's anybody's fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you.”

Today, Malone describes himself as "f***in' crazy," adding, "It has exacerbated over the past years, since [my first album] Stoney.” But he's worried that if he treated his mental health issues, his music might suffer.

“I am, now -- I'm trying,” he tells GQ when asked if he's getting help. “It's difficult. Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face-to-face, it's difficult.”

You can read the entire interview when the spring/summer issue of GQ Style hits newsstands March 3.

