Post Malone reveals new album will feature collaborations with Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI & more

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Post Malone‘s new album, twelve carat toothache, doesn’t have an official release date yet, but when it drops, it’ll be pretty star-studded.

In addition to the lead single “One Right Now,” featuring The Weeknd, Posty revealed in an Instagram Story over the weekend that other guests on the album include Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch and Robin Pecknold of the indie band Fleet Foxes.

As Billboard reports, in the Instagram Story, which was captured by fans, Post said the song with Doja is called “Happy,” and described the “Say So” singer as “the most incredible and beautiful and most talented,” adding, “I’m so blessed and so honored to be able to have worked with her.”

The song with LAROI is called “Wasting Angels,” and Post called the Australian rapper “the most beautiful man,” adding, “I’m so grateful that he was a part of this record.

Posty also shared the Roddy Ricch collab, “Cooped Up,” as well as “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” the track with Robin Pecknold, whom Posty called “The most beautiful…vocalist, the most epic…guy.”

twelve carat toothache, the follow-up to the 2019 number-one album Hollywood’s Bleeding, is due in May, according to one of Post Malone’s managers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.