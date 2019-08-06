Post Malone reveals new album details, new song at Bud Light Dive Bar concert

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018At his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stop in New York City last night, Post Malone revealed some details about his upcoming album.

“My third album will be coming out in September,” he told the crowd at The Cutting Room, according to Billboard. “I worked really f****** hard on it and I think you guys are gonna like it very, very, very much.”

He also gave fans a taste of some brand-new music by performing a song called “Circles,” which will be officially released next week.

“I get to perform for the first f****** time, a song off the new album,” he said before launching into the track. “It’s a little f****** different, it’s got a f****** fat groove, and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

According to Billboard, the song “is backed by sunny acoustic guitars” and has “swirling percussion and infectious melodies.”

As previously announced, Post will be hitting the road for his Runaway tour on September 14. His single, "Goodbyes," featuring Young Thug, was released last month.

