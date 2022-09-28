Post Malone returns to tour after hospitalization

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Post Malone is getting back in the swing of things after cancelling his Boston show over the weekend.

“Cleveland, I will be singing the F*** outta some songs tonight see y’all tonight,” he tweeted Tuesday, hours before hitting the stage at the city’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The news comes after Malone cancelled his show at Boston’s TD Garden Arena on Saturday after he “woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body.” He also said he was “having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

The injuries apparently stem from a fall the 28-year-old suffered while performing in St. Louis the week prior, causing him to end the concert early. He later took to social media to explain what happened and apologize to fans for cutting his set short.

“So whenever we do the acoustic part of the show the guitar is on the guitar stand and it goes down,” he said. “And there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a**.”

“Winded me pretty good, got me pretty good,” he added before sharing that “everything’s good” after we visited the hospital and received pain meds.

Malone’s next stop is Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

