Post Malone reportedly staging celebrity beer pong tourney for COVID-19 relief

ABC/Image Group LAHey, all you celebrities who are staging charity livestreams for COVID-19 relief: Hold Post Malone's beer.

TMZ reports that the "Circles" star is teaming with his friend, rapper MIKE, to stage a celebrity beer pong tournament on Instagram Live. Dubbed the "Ballina Cup," the event will feature 16 teams, and all those participating will pony up cash to help those battling the coronavirus pandemic.

According TMZ, the tournament will take place starting this week and will last eight days, with two battles per night. Of course, each participant will compete from home, following social-distancing guidelines. The winning team will get a trophy, championship belts and chains to mark their victory, says the website.

According to TMZ, among those participating will be former football stars Johnny Manziel and Rob Gronkowski, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, country star Kane Brown, and baseball stars Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger.

