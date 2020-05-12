Post Malone relaunches CBD brand Shaboink with "Clean Kits" and donation of 40,000 masks

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAPost Malone is relaunching his CBD brand Shaboink as a way to help front line workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- and regular folks, too.

First, the brand's Instagram announced that it's partnering with the charity Direct Relief to donate 40,000 N95 masks to front line healthcare workers.

Next, a message on Shaboink's website reads, "We founded Shaboink to fuel fun. What started as a CBD product from the mind of Post Malone has evolved into something that supports fun no matter the why, when, or what. We’re excited to offer our new Clean Kits, containing everything you need to keep clean now so that you can Shaboink later."

The Clean Kits, available in two different sizes priced at $50 and $100, include hand sanitizer gel and spray, 3-ply masks, soap sheets, hand wipes, disposable gloves and Vitamin C candy. A portion of sales from the kits will be donated to Direct Relief.

According to Rolling Stone, Shaboink was supposed to relaunch as a full-service lifestyle brand but, says Posty, "When faced with COVID-19, I knew it was important to pivot to products that could help us stay clean now, so we can get back to shaboink’ing later.”

“I just wanted to make something that’s fun, and Shaboink is about having fun at all times,” he adds. "We’re all in a pretty s****y time right now but we’ll get through it; let’s keep clean and kick this thing’s a**.”

Last month, the "Circles" star delivered a Nirvana tribute concert that raised nearly a million bucks for COVID-19 relief. Malone's also personally put up a million dollars for the cause, and asked fans which charities should receive the funds.

