Post Malone raises over $4 million for COVID-19 relief and breaks Billboard record

Post Malone killed two birds with one stone on Friday and raised over four million dollars for COVID-19 relief as he simultaneously entertained people with a Nirvana tribute.

The "Sunflower" artist performed 15 of the rock band's hits including "About a Girl," "Heart-Shaped Box," and "Come As You Are" during the YouTube live stream. He was joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, bassist Brian Lee and guitarist Nick Mack, who maintained their social distance as they appeared from other rooms in Malone's Salt Lake City home.

According to TMZ, the event earned $1 million within the first hour of the virtual concert and, as of late Monday, has raised over $4.3 million of its $7.5 million goal. The funds will go to The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Google has also pledged to match donations at a rate of $2 for every $1 up to $5 million.

This successful event isn't the only thing that Malone should be celebrating. The 24-year-old singer also broke the Billboard record for most records in Hot 100's Top 10 with the help of his song "Circles."

According to the outlet, the song has remained in the Top 10 for 34 weeks, surpassing his collaboration with Swae Lee on "Sunflower" which was on the list for 33 weeks and tied with Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 that featured Cardi B.

