Post Malone on new album: "It's a dark time…I'm just trying to make something beautiful out of it"

Post Malone‘s latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding just came out last year, but he’s already making another album — inspired, he says, by the “dark time” we’re currently living through.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Posty says, “As crazy as the world is and as strong as everybody needs to be, being able to be in my house by myself and just vibe out and see where my brain takes me — this has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what’s going on currently.”

“There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits,” adds the “Circles” singer. “Because it’s a dark time in America. It’s a dark time in the world. Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

The artist adds that he thinks everyone in America is “going a little bit crazy,” so he’s done the same, by making music that he describes as being “out of his comfort range.” He feels that his new music is “some of the best I’ve made.”

“It feels so special. I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out,” Post continues.

“So we’re working pretty hard, and I think we’re making some incredible stuff.”

Post’s also made some “incredible stuff” as far as his new signature rosé, Maison No. 9, goes: Within two days of its launch, he sold 50,000 bottles.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

