Post Malone launching new Bud Light merch collection, pop-up shop opens Sunday in NYC

A new limited-edition merch collection, available exclusively at PostMalone.com, launches this Monday. It's a unisex streetwear line that combines Bud Light imagery with Posty's personal style.

The clothing and accessories, priced between $10 and $250, were inspired by the artist's tattoos, his upcoming album cover art and unreleased lyrics, as well as vintage Bud Light ads and Americana.

"It's cool to be able to grow my relationship with Bud Light and collaborate on a merch collection with them. Feels good to give the fans something that represents a good-a** time," said Posty in a statement.

Among the items: a cotton twill jacket with a picture of a Clydesdale horse from the first-ever Bud Light ad; vintage western cowboy-printed tees inspired by a 1996 Bud Light ad campaign; acid-wash printed denim; Anheuser-Busch hoodies and Bud Light sweatpants.

A New York City pop-up shop at 89 Crosby Street will be open Sunday from 2-8 p.m. ET, and will continue through Monday from 3-7 p.m. It'll be the only place you can buy the merch before it launches online on Monday.

Post will also be playing a New York date on the Dive Bar tour this month. He's expected to debut new music from his upcoming album during the show.

