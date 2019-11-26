Post Malone, Kesha and more get sales boost from AMAs

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe American Music Awards may have dipped in the ratings this year, but it still managed to boost music sales for artists who performed on Sunday's show.

Billboard reports that according to Nielsen Music, sales of the songs performed during the broadcast increased by 95 percent in the U.S. on the day of the show.

Among the tunes with notable gains on the night of the show are Post Malone’s “Take What You Want” featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, which rose 155% to 3,000 downloads; Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World’s “Fall on Me," up 152% to 3,000 downloads; and Kesha’s “Raising Hell” featuring Big Freedia, rising 282% to 1,000 downloads.

Other songs that got a boost include Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita.”

