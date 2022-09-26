Post Malone hospitalized, cancels Boston show one week after on-stage fall

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

One week after falling on stage, Post Malone announced he had to cancel his show at Boston’s TD Garden Arena.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the “Circles” rapper shared the unfortunate news with fans.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before,” he explained. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f****** sorry,” the 28-year-old continued. “Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now.”

“Once again, I’m so f****** sorry, I love y’all so much,” he wrote. “I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. – Love Austy.”

The news comes about a week after Malone had to shorten his set after falling into an opening on stage while performing at St. Louis Enterprise Center.

“So whenever we do the acoustic part of the show the guitar is on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a**,” he explained at the time.

“Winded me pretty good, got me pretty good,” he added before sharing that after going to the hospital “everything’s good” and that he received pain meds.

Malone’s next tour stop is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27 in Cleveland.

