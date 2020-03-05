Post Malone goes country in Nashville, hangs with Carrie Underwood

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Danielle Del Valle/Getty ImagesPost Malone played a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night, and he clearly had some famous fans in Music City.

Posty, who was born in New York state but raised in Texas, tipped his hat to country music when he took the stage sporting a Tim McGraw t-shirt. That gesture wasn’t lost on the country superstar, who gave Post a shout-out on social media.

But it was Carrie Underwood who arguably had the best fan experience of the night. The American Idol champ not only attended the show, but also got to go backstage and hang with Post himself.



“Thanks Post Malone for the hospitality tonight...and for putting on a great show...and for introducing me to your mom,” Carrie wrote on social media, sharing a snapshot of them two of them together.

The "Circles" singer took a moment during his show to offer his support to those affected by the devastating tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee earlier this week.

“Anybody in here who might have any relation, I just wanna say my prayers and my biggest faith is with everybody here,” Malone told the crowd, according to The Tennesseean. “Thank you so much for coming out tonight, ladies and gentlemen. And staying strong, ladies and gentlemen.”

Post demonstrated his love of country music at last year’s American Music Awards, when he was seen on camera singing along to Shania Twain’s performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Shania subsequently said that the viral clip got her thinking about a potential collaboration with Post, and that in fact, she’d already picked out the perfect song.

Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight...and for putting on a great show...and for introducing me to your mom. pic.twitter.com/oi5YTdinQ9 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 5, 2020





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.