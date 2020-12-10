Post Malone gifts Crocs to students at his alma mater

The school’s principal, Alex Fingers, expressed his gratitude by tweeting out a couple of pictures of the students posing with the shoes, along with the message, “Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success!”

Just last week, Malone surprised 5,000 fans worldwide by gifting them free pairs of the new footwear, from New York and L.A. to Tokyo, Paris and Berlin, to Sydney, London and Toronto.

The new collection, Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog II, came out on Tuesday online and in stores. They come in either pink and black. There are also new pink and black Jibbitz 3-packs of charms, featuring grapes, a heart, a rubber duck, and reproductions of Post’s tattoos.

Each pair cost $60, but of course, they’re sold out. Visit Crocs.com for more info.

By George Costantino

