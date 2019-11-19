Post Malone extends Runaway Tour into 2020

Getty Images For DCP via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018Post Malone will keep on running in 2020.

The chart-topping star has extended his Runaway Tour into 2020, with a new leg of dates kicking off February 4 in Omaha, NE, and wrapping up March 21 in Salt Lake City, UT. Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will once again be Posty's opening acts.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 9 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets by visiting T-Mobile.com/music.

Here are the tour dates:



2/4 -- Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

2/5 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

2/7 -- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

2/9 -- Indianapolis, IN, Banker's Life Fieldhouse

2/11 -- Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

2/12 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

2/14 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

2/16 -- Montreal, QC, Bell Center

2/18 -- Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

2/19 -- Uniondale, NY, Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

2/21 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

2/22 -- Hershey, PA, Giant Center

2/24 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

2/27 -- Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

2/29 -- Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

3/1 -- Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

3/3 -- Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

3/4 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

3/6 -- Memphis, TN, FedExForum

3/9 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

3/10 -- Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center*

3/12 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

3/14 -- Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

3/15 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Arena*

3/17 -- Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena*

3/19 -- San Francisco , CA, Chase Center

3/21 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

*Swae Lee not performing.

