Post Malone enthusiastically claims he's seen multiple UFOs

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group

“Circles” artist Post Malone truly believes we are not alone in the universe and opened up about his numerous UFO sightings.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday, the 25-year-old enthusiastically relayed his past experiences with the paranormal, saying he saw his first alien spacecraft when he was a teenager.

When show host Joe Rogan began musing over the likelihood of aliens being real and suggested people who claim to have seen UFOs are looking for attention, Posty defensively exclaimed, “I’ve seen one!”

When pressed for details, the Grammy nominee recounted in a serious tone, “I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York.”

Malone then launched into the tale of his first UFO sighting, regaling Rogan with, “My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at very strict deadline, probably 10 p.m., and I was looking out the window with my cousin and [we see] just a light that just stays there and then just f****** goes off.”

“It just [wooshing noise,] the Spenser Confidential actor continued. “You can’t explain it!”

Asserting that his memory is relatively clear, Malone then claimed he saw more space crafts in Utah and California.

His second sighting came when he was in Tarzana, where he says the UFO looked different than the strange hovering light he saw when he was a teen.

“It looked kinda like… it sounds corny… but like a classic, like, forcefield,” he slowly recounted. “It’s kinda like a dome and a circular shape.”

Malone asserted that he was with four other people who also saw the unidentified object in the sky but was astounded that they were the only witnesses. “How did no one else see this?,” Malone queried.

(Embedded YouTube video contains uncensored profanity)