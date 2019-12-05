Post Malone, Ellie Goulding, Camila Cabello and more set for Lollapalooza Stockholm

Perry Farrell/WME/C3 Presents/Live Nation Sweden

Perry Farrell/WME/C3 Presents/Live Nation SwedenPost Malone, Ellie Goulding, Zara Larsson and Camila Cabello are among the artists announced for the second annual Lollapalooza Stockholm, set to take place next summer.

Post, Ellie and native Swede Zara will be performing on the first night of the festival, Friday, June 26, while Camila will help close out the three-day fest on Sunday, June 28.

Other performers include rapper Kendrick Lamar, country star Kacey Musgraves and rock band Pearl Jam.

Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place across four stages at Gärdet, a park in the heart of the Swedish city. Tickets are on sale now at LollaStockholm.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.