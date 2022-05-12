Post Malone drops new single, “Cooped Up”; says new album is “the most honest record I’ve made”

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

After teasing it on Instagram last month, Post Malone has dropped his new single, “Cooped Up,” featuring Roddy Ricch.

The last time the two worked together was on a remix of “Wow” back in 2019, and Ricch also seems grateful that Posty gave him a career boost: In the song, he raps, “Posty took me on my first damn tour date/He had me rockin’ every night, sold-out arenas.”

On the song, Post talks about returning to music and live performances after being sidelined by the pandemic, singing, “I’m about to pull up, hit switch, pull curtain/And I been waitin’ so long, now I gotta resurface…’Cause I been feelin’ cooped up.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Post explains, “I’ve been out of my bag for a long time, and I’m trying to hop back in there, man.”

“Quarantine has been just so wacky. It’s just so strange going up in front of people and being able to sing for people again,” he notes, adding, “It’s about gaining that confidence back…I’m pumped to go out and meet fans again. I’m the most excited man in the world.”

“Cooped Up” is from Post’s new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, due out June 3. He tells Zane that it’s about “the bipolar aspect, the duality of everything.”

Posty says, “There’s a lot of things, very much so, on this record that are tongue-in-cheek. I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made…But every song in there tells a story, so this is kind of like, ‘Here’s the life that we live, but there’s always something going on in the background.’”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

