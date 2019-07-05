Post Malone dies and comes back to life in “Goodbyes” video

Republic Records

Republic RecordsSay hello to “Goodbyes.” Post Malone has released his new song featuring Young Thug, along with its music video.

The video begins with a violent knife fight between Post and a rival. Post gets stabbed as his love interest, played by Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton, yells in protest. He's left on the ground to die and Newton is forced to leave with the rival.

The clip then cuts to Post's gravestone as he emerges from the grave. He stumbles through town as the townspeople look at him in shock. He enters a bar where Young Thug is performing and everyone runs out, except for Newton. She watches the zombified Post as tears run down her cheeks.

“I want you out of my head/I want you out of my bedroom tonight/There’s no way I can save you/Because I need to be saved too/I’m no good at goodbyes,” Post sings on the track.

