Post Malone details struggle against burnout: “You kind of run out of ideas, and that’s scary”

Post Malone made waves in the music scene thanks to his singles “Sunflower” and “Circles.” But, in an intimate new interview, the hitmaker admits he had been quietly struggling against burnout.

Speaking to Billboard, Posty revealed he almost crashed and burned at the start of the pandemic. The singer says he threw himself into his work following the release of his debut single, “White Iverson,” in 2015 and spent the next four years racing to get a song to top the Hot 100.

“You think about everything at the same time, and it’s f***ing overload,” he recalled. “There’s a lot riding on the music. There’s a lot riding on just being able to keep making songs. And that’s hard to do because you’re like, ‘F*** — I already talked about everything.’ And you kind of run out of ideas, and that’s scary s***.”

Posty says that anxiety ballooned at the start of the pandemic and he fell into a creative slump. “I used to love playing the guitar — I hardly play the guitar anymore. I used to love making beats… I lost that, and the hardest part is getting it back,” he said, adding that he retreated to Utah to reignite his spark.

Finding solitude in the Beehive State worked like a charm, he says, and he began working on the followup to his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. He has since released two singles off his forthcoming effort, twelve carat toothache — “One Right Now,” a collab with The Weeknd, and “Motley Crew.”

Posty says the goal of his new music is to “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

