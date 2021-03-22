Post Malone Covered Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her”

Post Malone was just one of many Texas natives that made a special appearance on last night’s virtual event “We’re Texas”. The proceeds from the event will assist the victims of last month’s winter storm.

The artist is no stranger to doing cover songs especially of his favorites. Post Malone sang country star Brad Paisley’s fishing song, “I’m Gonna Miss Her”, with Dwight Yoakam’s band as well as “You Can Have the Crown” by Sturgill Simpson. Malone stated “I just wanted to play some of my country favorites”.

What did you think of Post Malone’s cover of I’m Gonna Miss Her?