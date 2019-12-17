Post Malone, BTS, Alanis Morissette to perform in Times Square for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Adam Degross/Dick Clark Productions

New York City will be ringing in 2020 while being serenaded by Post Malone and BTS.

The award-winning "Circles" singer and the chart-topping K-Pop group will both be performing live in New York's Times Square as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

In addition, Alanis Morissette will perform live for the first time with the cast of Jagged Little Pill, the new Broadway musical based on her landmark 1995 album.

"Body Like a Back Road" country singer Sam Hunt rounds out the Times Square lineup of Rockin' Eve, which gets underway December 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Ryan Seacrest will be the master of ceremonies in Times Square, while Ciara is hosting the West Coast edition of the show, which will feature performances by Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Dan + Shay, Paula Abdul, SHAED, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

In addition, Billy Porter will host the countdown in New Orleans, the Central time zone, with performances by Sheryl Crow and Usher, while there'll be a special performance by the Jonas Brothers from Miami, FL.

