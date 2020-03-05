Post Malone, Britney, Billie & Maroon 5 set for Record Store Day releases

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAExclusive vinyl from Post Malone, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, Maroon 5 and more are among the goodies that'll be available at independent record stores for Record Store Day, taking place this year on April 18.

Posty has not one but four releases coming up. They're all three-inch vinyl singles of the Hollywood's Bleeding tracks "Wow," "Goodbyes," "Sunflower" and "Saint-Tropez."

Britney Spears has a 12-inch vinyl disc of Oops!...I Did It Again Remixes and B-Sides, featuring rare mixes of the title track, "Lucky" and "Stronger," as well as four songs from the original album sessions that were only released outside the U.S., including a cover The Jets' "You Got It All."

You can also buy a 12-inch picture disc of Sam Smith's cover of Donna Summer's disco classic "I Feel Love," a seven-inch vinyl single of Maroon 5's "Memories" with a photo booklet and a remix on the flip side, and a double-LP set of Ellie Goulding's debut album Lights, featuring six remixes and all the deluxe album tracks.

Billie Eilish is releasing an entire album, Live at Third Man Records, pressed on opaque blue vinyl. The album, recorded in Nashville, includes an exclusive poster, and features live acoustic versions of songs like "bad guy," "when the party's over" and "bury a friend."

There are also exclusive releases from Destiny's Child, TLC and more. For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

