Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Tate McRae, Ellie Goulding booked for 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival

Governors Ball Music Festival

Live music is back and Post Malone and Billie Eilish are part of it.

The two acts are some of the headliners at the 10th Anniversary edition of New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival, which will take place September 24-September 26 at the Citifield complex — home of the Mets — in Queens, New York.

In addition to Post and Billie, the lineup also includes Tate McRae, new mom Ellie Goulding, Carly Rae Jepsen, Portugal. The Man, 24KGoldn, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and dozens more.

Three-day and one-day general admission and VIP tickets go on sale via GovBall.com beginning Thursday, May 6th at 12:00 PM ET. Visit that link to see which artists are performing on which day.

Tate McRae has several festival appearances booked for this year, including Cleveland’s Wonderstruck in July, Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo in September and both the Reading and the Leeds Festivals in August in the U.K.

