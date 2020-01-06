Post Malone back at number one; Maroon 5 hits chart milestone

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaAll the Christmas songs are finally gone from the Billboard Hot 100, clearing the way for Post Malone to return to number one.

"Circles" is now spending a third week on top of the chart. It was last at number one four weeks ago, but was replaced by The Weeknd's "Heartless" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Meanwhile, Maroon 5's latest hit "Memories" has reached number two on the Hot 100. That makes Adam Levine and company only the second group to reach the top 10 in three different decades: The first is The Rolling Stones.

As Billboard notes, Maroon 5 has reached the top two in the 2000s, in the 2010s. and now in the 2020s. The Stones did it in the sixties, seventies and eighties.

There are other artists who've accomplished this of course, but they're solo artists, not groups. Among them: Madonna, Britney Spears, Usher, Jay-Z, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera. And as previously reported, Mariah Carey is the only artist who's done it in four different decades.

