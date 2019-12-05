Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish rule 'Billboard' year-end charts

ABC/Image Group LA

With a number-one album and several number-one singles, it's no wonder that Post Malone is ending 2019 as Billboard's top artist.

The publication just released its year-end lists, and Posty scores the prestigious Top Artist title thanks to his new album, Hollywood's Bleeding, the continued success of his previous album, beerbongs + bentleys, and hits that include "Sunflower," "Circles," "Wow," "Take What You Want" and "Goodbyes."

ABC/Image Group LAAriana Grande is the top female artist, thanks to her album thank u, next and the hits it produced, including "7 Rings" and the title track, while The Jonas Brothers are the top duo/group. The trio's comeback was a huge success, with a number-one single and a number-one album.

Billie Eilish is, no surprise, 2019's Top New Artist, and her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is the number-one album of the year. It's also no surprise what 2019's Billboard Hot 100 Song is: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at number one on that chart this year with "Old Town Road."

The top single of the year on the Billboard Pop Songs chart, based on airplay, is Halsey's "Without Me," while the top single on the Radio Songs chart, based on airplay across all genres, is "High Hopes," by Panic! at the Disco.

The top Streaming Song of the Year was "Old Town Road."

