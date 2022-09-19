Post Malone apologizes to fans for on-stage fall

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Post Malone is apologizing to his St. Louis fans after an on-stage accident shortened his set at the Enterprise Center.

In a video message shared to Twitter Sunday, the “Circles” rapper, explained that he fell into a hole on the stage that was briefly opened to lower a guitar.

“So whenever we do the acoustic part of the show the guitar is on the guitar stand and it goes down,” he said. “And theres this big a** hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a**.”

“Winded me pretty good, got me pretty good,” he added before sharing that after going to the hospital “everything’s good” and he received pain meds.

“We can keep kicking a** on the tour,” he continued. “I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and want to say thank you for coming to the show. Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

