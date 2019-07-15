Post Malone announces Runaway Tour kicking off in September

Getty Images For DCP via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018While Post Malone hasn't officially announced a new album, he's just revealed that he's hitting the road this September, so that's a good indication that something's coming.

Posty's Runaway Tour will kick off September 14 in Tacoma, Washington. The tour includes an appearance at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on September 22, a stop at New Orleans' Voodoo Festival on October 27, and his own Posty Fest in Dallas on November 2.

The artist's "Sunflower" duet partner Swae Lee will join him for the trek, as will Tyla Yaweh.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers can grab them starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Post released his most recent single, "Goodbyes," featuring Young Thug, earlier this month.

Here are Post's tour dates:

9/14 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

9/16 -- Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

9/17 -- Portland, OR, MODA Center

9/19 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

9/21 -- Fresno, CA,Save Mart Center

9/22 -- Las Vegas, NV, Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/26 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

9/29 -- Detroit, MI, Little Ceasars Arena

10/3 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

10/6 -- Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

10/9 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

10/11 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall

10/12 -- Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

10/14 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

10/17 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

10/18 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

10/20 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

10/24 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

10/25 -- Jacksonville, FL, Vystar Veterans Arena

10/27 -- New Orleans, LA, Voodoo Festival

10/29 -- San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

11/2 -- Dallas, TX ,Posty Fest

11/5 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

11/8 -- Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

11/10 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

11/11 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/14 -- Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

11/16 -- Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

11/20 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.