Post Malone announces Runaway Tour kicking off in September

While Post Malone hasn't officially announced a new album, he's just revealed that he's hitting the road this September, so that's a good indication that something's coming.
Posty's Runaway Tour will kick off September 14 in Tacoma, Washington. The tour includes an appearance at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on September 22, a stop at New Orleans' Voodoo Festival on October 27, and his own Posty Fest in Dallas on November 2.
The artist's "Sunflower" duet partner Swae Lee will join him for the trek, as will Tyla Yaweh.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers can grab them starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.
Post released his most recent single, "Goodbyes," featuring Young Thug, earlier this month.
Here are Post's tour dates:
9/14 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
9/16 -- Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
9/17 -- Portland, OR, MODA Center
9/19 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
9/21 -- Fresno, CA,Save Mart Center
9/22 -- Las Vegas, NV, Life Is Beautiful Festival
9/26 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
9/29 -- Detroit, MI, Little Ceasars Arena
10/3 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
10/6 -- Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
10/9 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden
10/11 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall
10/12 -- Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
10/14 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
10/17 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
10/18 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
10/20 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena
10/24 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
10/25 -- Jacksonville, FL, Vystar Veterans Arena
10/27 -- New Orleans, LA, Voodoo Festival
10/29 -- San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
11/2 -- Dallas, TX ,Posty Fest
11/5 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center
11/8 -- Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
11/10 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
11/11 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/14 -- Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
11/16 -- Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
11/20 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
