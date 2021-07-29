Post Malone announces return of Posty Fest: “We’re so happy to be back”

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Post Malone’s Posty Fest is back this year.

The rapper will host and headline the third annual festival of music, art, food, culture and beer, set to take place this fall in Arlington, TX.

The event expands to two days this year — October 30 and 31 — and will be entirely outdoors outside of Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The last Posty Fest took place in 2019, with any plans for a 2020 fest scrapped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so happy to be back,” Post tweeted along with the announcement.

A pre-sale for tickets launches Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

The full lineup has yet to be announced.

