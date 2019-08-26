Post Malone announces new album 'Hollywood's Bleeding,' due next month

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018After premiering a new song called "Circles" earlier this month, Post Malone has finally revealed the title and release date for his new album.

In a series of tweets and on his Instagram Story, Posty confirmed that the album is called Hollywood's Bleeding, and it'll be out September 6.

The artist's manager Dre London also wrote on Instagram, "It’s been hard trying to keep this info away from the [world] especially when it’s gonna be the best birthday present ever! let’s all celebrate together. Album Is Called ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ & is [fire]."

Ahead of the news of the album, Posty dropped the songs "WOW," "Goodbyes" and the #1 hit "Sunflower."

Post will support the album with his Runaway tour, kicking off September 14 in Tacoma, WA.

Hollywood's Bleeding will be the follow-up to his smash #1 album beerbongs & bentleys, which produced the hits "Rockstar," "Psycho" and "Better Now."

