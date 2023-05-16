Post Malone announces new album and tour; new single coming Friday

Mercury Records/Republic Records

Post Malone‘s new album, Austin — named after his birth name — will arrive July 28.

The first single, “Mourning,” drops Friday, May 19. Along with the album and the single, Posty will kick off a tour starting July 8. The If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour starts in Noblesville, Indiana, and is set to wrap up in San Bernadino, California, on August 19. The full lineup is available on Post’s website.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Post says in a statement. The “Circles” singer, who welcomed a daughter last year, adds, “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 19, at 10 am. local time via Livenation.com. Citi cardmembers can get tickets starting Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com.

Austin is the follow-up to Posty’s 2022 album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which featured The Weeknd collaboration “One Right Now” and the Doja Cat collaboration “I Like You (A Happier Song).”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.