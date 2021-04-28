Posh Crocs? Justin Bieber sends Victoria Beckham lilac pair of the comfy clogs

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham is known for her chic style, but is she about to become a Crocs convert, thanks to Justin Bieber?

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl posted a gift she was sent from Biebs on her Instagram Story: a pair of lilac Crocs adorned with 3-D cartoon animals, from his collaboration with the shoe brand.

“A lot of people have been asking me what I’m planning on wearing after lockdown… what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!” Beckham wrote.

In a video showing off the Crocs, Victoria didn’t seem sold on adding the shoes to her wardrobe.

“OK, this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs. Umm, I’ve never worn a pair of Crocs,” she said, laughing. “They did make me laugh. It is the thought that counts. Thank you so much. Yeah, I’m not too sure what to say about this. But thank you!”

She left a poll for fans to decide if she should wear them. “Can’t wait for the results!” she wrote.

