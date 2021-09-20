‘Pose’ star Billy Porter says he will always support Lil Nas X: “He is my baby”

Francis Specker/CBS Â©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After making a cameo in Lil Nas X’s video for “That’s What I Want,” Pose star Billy Porter told Extra he’ll always be there to support the singer.

“I met him a few years ago… His transformation has really moved me,” Porter said on the Emmys red carpet Sunday night. “Because at that time when I met him those years ago, he wasn’t trying to be a role model.”

Porter added that he’s since watched Lil Nas X come into his own not only as an artist, but as an activist as well.

“To see him understand the necessity, to see him understand the purpose and the calling simply because of the time we are in, he is the one to move the needle forward, he is what my generation fought for,” the actor said. “For him to be doing exactly what he is doing as a Black queer man in this world, in this business, yes, always, I will be there to support my babies. He is my baby, he is one of my descendants.”

Lil Nas X released his album Montero on Friday. In “That’s What I Want,” he sings about longing for a loving relationship. The video features Lil Nas walking down the aisle in a wedding dress. He’s met by Porter at the altar, who hands him a guitar.

