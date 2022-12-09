Popular Artists With Terrible Lyrics

KATY PERRY

1.) “Last Friday Night”

“Think I need a ginger ale.

That was such an epic fail.”

2.) “Dark Horse”

“She eat your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer.”

3.) “E.T.”

“I’ll disrobe you.

Then I’ma probe you.”

4.) “Swish Swish”

“You’re ’bout cute as an old coupon expired.”

5.) Into Me You See

“You broke me wide open, open sesame”

6.) Déjà Vu

“Your words are like Chinese Water Torture.”

7.) Chained to the Rhythm

“Stumbling around like a wasted zombie.”

THE BLACK-EYED PEAS / FERGIE

1.) Boom Boom Pow

“I’m so 3008. You so 2000 and late.”

2.) I Got A Feeling

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, Saturday, Saturday and Sunday.”

3.) My Humps

“My hump, my hump. My lovely lady lumps. Check it out.”

4.) Fergalicious

“T to the A to the S T E Y, girl you tasty.”

5.) Big Girls Don’t Cry

“And I’m gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket.”

PITBULL

1.) Give Me Everything Tonight

“Me not working hard?

Yeah, right.

Picture that with a Kodak/

and, better yet, go to Times Square,

take a picture of me with a Kodak.”

2.) Hotel Room Service

“Your man just left/I’m the plumber tonight/Let me check your pipes/Oh, you’re the healthy type. Well, here goes some egg whites.”

3.) I Know You Want Me

“Mami got an ass like a donkey/with a monkey/look like King Kong,”

4.) Fireball

“I saw, I came, I conquered.

Or should I say I saw, I conquered, I came.”

PINK

1.) Never Not Gonna Dance Again

“D-D-D-D-D-Dance I’m gonna dance, bruh”

“Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records.”

2.) Raise Your Glass

“If you’re too school for cool.

3.) So What?

“Uh, check my flow, uh.

The waiter just took my table.

And gave it to Jessica Simps, shit.”

TAYLOR SWIFT

1.) Anti-Hero

“Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I’m a monster on the hill.”

2.) Shake It Off

“You could’ve been getting down to this sick beat.”

3.) ME!

“Hey kids, spelling is fun!”

KESHA

1.) Tik Tok

“But we kick ’em to the curb unless they look like Mick Jagger.”

2.) Cannibal

“Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner.

Yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.”

THE KILLERS

1.) Human=

“Are we humans?

Or are we dancer?”

2.) All These Things That I’ve Done

“I’ve got soul, but I’m not a soldier.”