Pop stars who need pop stars are the luckiest people: Ariana Grande makes friends with Barbra Streisand

ABC/Image Group LALast week, Ariana Grande revealed she got to work with one of her idols, Jim Carrey. This week, she got to hang with another one of her idols: Barbra Streisand.

Babs posted a photo on Instagram of her hands and Ariana’s hand, showing off their manicures. “Made a new friend…” she captioned it.

Ariana commented with a black heart emoji and reposted the pic on her Instagram Story.

Back in December of last year, Ariana posted a home video of herself as a little girl singing along to Barbra’s “Tell Him” with her mom, Joan.

“We still sing this,” Ariana captioned the video.

In other Ariana news, the singer revealed her newest perfume, named after her album/song “thank u, next,” will be available in Ulta stores August 18. The perfume bottom is shaped like a broken heart.

