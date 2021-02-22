Pop legend Dionne Warwick says she's "down" to collaborate with Taylor Swift

Dionne: Getty Images/Getty Images for Children’s Diabetes Foundation; Taylor: Beth Garrabrant

Back in December, pop legend and newly minted Twitter Queen Dionne Warwick had an exchange with Taylor Swift in which they both stated their admiration for each other. Now, Dionne confirms that she’s more than willing to get together musically with the folklore star.

In a Twitter Q&A with Billboard, the “I Say A Little Prayer” singer is asked by a fan whether she’s “down to collaborate with Taylor Swift.”

“I absolutely am. I think Taylor has a wonderful voice. She writes incredible music, and it’d be wonderful of her to write for me something to sing with her. So yes, I would love to sing with Taylor Swift,” Dionne replied.

Dionne also recently claimed on Twitter that Taylor’s newly re-recorded version of “Love Story” is her favorite song by the “willow” singer.

By Andrea Dresdale

