Pop Beauty Bites: Ariana Grande reportedly launching skincare line, Halsey teams with IPSY for “Glam Bag”

Ariana Grande has a perfume empire, but now she may be expanding into an entire beauty line.

According to the Instagram account Trendmood, Ari has filed a trademark for a beauty line called “God Is a Woman,” after her 2018 hit of the same name. The account says the filing covers skincare, body mousse, mists, shower gels, bath gels and more.

ELLE UK notes that calling the alleged line “God Is a Woman” is an apt choice: When the elaborate video came out, it showed Ari bathing in a purple-swirled pool, which inspired the bath-and-body company Lush to create a “God Is a Woman” bath bomb that recreated the effect.

Meanwhile, Halsey, who has her own makeup line, aboutFACE, has teamed with beauty products subscription service IPSY to create Glam Bag x Halsey, a limited edition collection of products that she’s personally curated. The Glam Bag features eight full-size products worth $500 for just $55. There will be two items from her own brand, plus items from brands like Fenty Beauty, beautyblender and Tatcha.

“I’ve been a makeup junkie since I was a teenager, always grabbing and experimenting with whatever product I could get my hands on,” Halsey says in a statement. “So I’ve tried it all; drugstore to designer, neutral and natural to experimental and avant-garde.”

She adds, “I took this mix and match approach to curating my Glam Bag X collection so I can confidently say there’s something in it for everyone.”

