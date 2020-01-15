Poo-Poo At Machu Picchu

Authorities in Peru say a group of tourists will be deported after desecrating the ruins of Machu Picchu – by defecating.

Police say the tourists snuck onto the site and damaged the 600-year-old Temple of the Sun by causing a rock to fall from one of its walls. One tourist is also accused of going No. 2 inside the ruins! Who does that? Then again, when you gotta go, you gotta go. But you couldn’t go outside?!?!

About 1 million tourists visit Machu Picchu each year, which has some experts concerned about further damage to the centuries-old ruins.

What ‘world wonders’ are on your bucket list to see one day? Which ones have you seen?