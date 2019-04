Campus police at Eastern Michigan University sent out a warning about geese.

They posted an Instagram video of a goose attacking and chasing someone in a parking lot. The video was tagged, “Beware of goose.” The geese are nesting and they are very protective. A spokesperson from the school said, “A few students have tried to take selfies of the geese when they are hissing, but we advise against that.”

Have you ever been chased by wildlife? What happened?