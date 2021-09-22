Pokemon Oreos Selling For Thousands Online

Oreo and Pokémon teamed up to create packages of special edition cookies that feature 16 different Pokémon characters embossed onto the cookies.

The famous cookie said that “the hardest to find (Mew) is featured on an extremely limited amount of the total cookies produced”. Some of the people who have been lucky enough to find the “Pokémon Mew Oreo” have decided to trade in the rare cookie for some cash.

A listing on eBay shows that some of the cookies are priced at $25,000. What’s the most you would or have paid for a limited edition food product?