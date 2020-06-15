Featured | Nikki

Pod Parties…It’s Now A Thing.

After spending months alone quarantined in her apartment, this lady thought it would be a great idea to use clear tent-like products to bring some of her friends and family over.

She ordered these pods and lined them up on her block for her guests. Then put a director’s chair, folding table, a fan, portable radio, garbage can, and LED lights inside the plastic pod. The guests all watched music videos and movies on the side of a building from a projector. POD Party success!