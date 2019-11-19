Plenty of kitty Taylor Swift scenes in new 'CATS' trailer

Universal PicturesThe new trailer for the movie CATS offers fans a lot more scenes of Taylor Swift in her furry feline guise as Bombalurina, but it also explains the plot a bit more.

In the trailer, we see, but don't hear, Taylor as Bombalurina singing, dancing and descending from the ceiling on a golden moon set piece while scattering gold dust from a bedazzled can marked "catnip."

In a voiceover, we hear Dame Judi Dench in her role as Old Deuteronomy say, "Tonight is a magical night, where I choose the cat that deserves a new life."

Another feline adds, "The most deserving cat will be reborn into another life, so they can be who they've always dreamed of being."

And Idris Elba's Macavity announces, "It's time -- to make the choice!"

We also see the words, "Many will compete. Only one can win." So in other words, it's sort of a feline American Idol situation.

There's also a lot of footage of Jason Derulo's character, Rum Tum Tugger, Jennifer Hudson's Grizabella and Rebel Wilson's Jennyanydots, as well as the cats played by James Corden and Ian McKellen.

Front and center is Francesca Hayward's cat, Victoria: She's the one who'll sing "Beautiful Ghosts," the song Taylor co-wrote with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber for the soundtrack.

CATS is in theaters December 20.

