Play Adult Game ‘Cards Against Humanity’ Virtually

Ohhh I love a good game of Cards Against Humanity! It’s the party game for “horrible people.” Unlike most of the party games, it’s “as despicable and awkward as you and your friends,” according to its official website.

Recently made available to play on Playingcards.io, you can now create your own virtual room and send a link to your friends and family so they can join in on the game in real time. You can also set up a video chat with everyone so you can chat while you play. I am down! Who wants to play?