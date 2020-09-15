Pizza my heart: Kelly Clarkson gives John Legend and Chrissy Teigen the ultimate anniversary gift

NBC

Kelly Clarkson gave her The Voice co-star John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen the ultimate anniversary gift on Monday.

The singer sent a giant pizza and a bottle of wine to the couple, and Chrissy couldn’t quite get over it. The model and cookbook author posted a video of her and John unboxing the oversized pepperoni pizza. They react in disbelief before giving it a taste.

“Oh. My. God. @kellyclarkson I’m screaming your name like steve carell I’m dying!!” Chrissy tweeted.

“Happy Anniversary,” Kelly replied. “I sent wine as well so it was a high/low kind of gift.”

John and Chrissy have been married for seven years and have a third child on the way.

By Andrea Tuccillo

