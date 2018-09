Are you a pizza lover?

Well here’s a job you need to sign up for immediately.

Portable pizza oven company, Ooni is looking for taste testers to help them develop new recipes and products. If hired you could make up to $1000 per day, testers will give feedback on current products through their social media channels.

If you want to try to apply simply send a one-minute video telling Ooni why you’re passionate about pizza.

Besides pizza what other food would you taste test for $1000 per day?