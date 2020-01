Pizza Hut is looking for newborn twins that will be born during the Super Bowl.

The first twins born after kickoff of Sunday’s game will win $22,000 for their education.

The twins’ parents will also receive free pizza and tickets to next year’s Super Bowl.

To win, the parents need to tweet #PHTwin2Win and #promotion as well as a picture of the newborns and their time of birth. Pizza Hut will do some due diligence and find the winner.

