Pizza Hut Just Improved Their Pan Pizza!

Now I’m super hungry….I think I’ll pick one up after work!

After painstakingly working for three years, Pizza Hut has announced that they have improved their Original Pan Pizza.

The new pizza is said to have a more flavorful blend of sauce and cheese and thanks to the newly engineered pan, a crispier crust.

Believe it or not, it’s been 40 years since Piza Hut introduced the Original Pan Pizza, and starting today you can sink your teeth into the new version at participating Pizza Hut locations.

What’s your favorite type of pizza? How much does it shock you to know the Original Pan Pizza came to life 40 years ago?