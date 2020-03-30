Pitbull to release charity single where 100% of proceeds will help fight COVID-19

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMediaPitbull is doing his part to help the world fight the COVID-19 coronavirus. The 39-year-old announced Sunday that he will be releasing a new single and donate all its proceeds to charity.

"Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that’s called life," Announced Pitbull, who revealed that his new single will be called "I Believe We Will Win."

He leaked a portion of the track in a message aimed to inspire those feeling uncertain about the pandemic. "Now’s when we got to stick together and fight hard... show how powerful it is when we come together. This right here’s a world anthem," said Pitbull as he stood adopt a rooftop that showed the city of Miami -- which taught him "how to fight."

The "Timber" artist said that he wants his single to inspire the world not to give up.

He also encouraged fans to "Stay healthy, stay safe and stay blessed."

The single, due out April 10, will send the entirety of its proceeds to Feeding America and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

