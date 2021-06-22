Pitbull to launch I Feel Good tour with Iggy Azaela in August

Courtesy Live Nation

Pitbull feels good — and he wants you to feel good too. That’s why he’s bringing his upbeat anthems to stages across North America starting this summer.

Pitbull’s I Feel Good Tour kicks off August 20 in Clarkston, Michigan, and is scheduled to wrap up October 13 in Tampa, Florida. Iggy Azalea will join him as a special guest.

Mr. Worldwide will be performing new music from his upcoming English-language album, as well as all his hits. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

In other Pitbull news, he recently became a part owner of the NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing. He tells Billboard that he was impressed with the devotion of NASCAR fans — or, as he puts it, “the passion, to see the loyalty, to see the willingness to just run through a wall for the team that they love.”

Pitbull adds, “If I can use a car, NASCAR, the races and music to unite people, that is an honor, a tremendous opportunity and a tremendous platform to be able to do that.”

